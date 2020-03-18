Kent County Council libraries to shut on Friday

All Kent County Council libraries including the mobile library service will shut on Friday, at normal closing times, until further notice.

The closures follow those of schools, leisure venues and council meetings.

All lending times will be extended until the end of June. For further extensions after June, email (libraries@kent.gov.uk), message via social media or call 03000 41 31 31.

If you have reservations, or reservations on order, they will be kept safe until re-opening. Once re-opened, they will be available for 10 days before going back into circulation. If you cannot collect the reservation during that time due to self-isolation, to can get a refund for the reservation fee or reorder it at no additional charge.

There are digital collections that are always available. These include reference resources as well as free e-books, e-audio books, a vast range of the latest e-magazines and daily e-newspapers. These can be accessed at kent.gov.uk/libs

The Ask a Kent Librarian Service will remain available on 03000 41 64 38, email akl@kent.gov.uk or via 24/7 chat at www.kent.gov.uk/askakentlibrarian

The council will maintain the Home Library Service to the most vulnerable as far as possible