Two people suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns during a house fire in Ramsgate this morning (July 17)

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Boundary Road at 8.48am. Four engines attended the scene, Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also attended.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus put the fire out on the first floor with hose reel jets.

The two people were handed into the care of SECAmb.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.