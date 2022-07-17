Photos: Battles for Victory 2022 at Quex Park

Photos by Roberto Fabiani

There is still a chance to take a step back in time with the Battles for Victory military themed show at Quex Park today (July 17).

The two day event began yesterday and is also open until 5pm today.

The living history event features military and vintage vehicles, re-enactments and re-enactors campsite, arena events, a large variety of vintage stalls, a real ale bar, NAAFI wagon, BBQ and refreshment stalls to choose from.

There is also live music.

Pay at the door £10.