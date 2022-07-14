Hip Hop Hippo and Melody Bear helping little ones learn dance moves at dance school in Garlinge

Hip Hop Hippo classes will be the newest dance sessions to take place at a performing arts academy for little ones in Garlinge.

Elevation Performing Arts Academy is based at Garlinge Methodist Church Hall and headed up by 20-year-old Emilee Dexter.

Emilee, who is due to head into her final year of a musical theatre degree at Canterbury Christ Church University, opened the dance school in January when she was just 19 and is helped by mum Amy who plays the music and sister Ella-Mia.

The Westbrook resident, who is also studying a level 4 teaching diploma, already has a ‘Melody Bear’ dance class for two to four-year-olds and plans to start combined ballet and tap classes.

Emilee said: “I have been dancing since I was three-years-old and studied it at GCSE and A Level and am doing my last year of university from September.

“Covid meant I was at university less and so, with lots of spare time on my hands, I started the dance school.

“The pre-school dance class which is centred around a bear called Melody and the adventures she goes on every week, teaching children the fundamental skills of dance.

” It is something different and no-one around here was doing it. I wanted something that was different and also that the kids would enjoy. Some pre-school dance classes can be quite repetitive which is good for learning skills but Melody Bear helps them engage and be creative.

“We will be starting up Hip Hop Hippos in September, which will be the only one of these in Kent and is hip hop class for four to six-year-olds 6. We are also starting a combined ballet and tap class for four to six-year-olds called First Ballet and Tip Tap Toe. This class teaches children those beginning skills needed to progress in ballet and tap.

“We are quite small, with 25 kids, but are hoping to grow with the new classes. In September I am back at uni for my last year which means it will be hard work (at the dance school) but I really love it. With being at university it also means I am constantly learning and finding new dance moves and skills to teach the children.”

Elevation dance school caters for children aged from two to six.

September classes:

Hip Hop Hippo (4-6yrs) Tuesdays, 4:45pm-5:15pm

Melody Movement preschool dance (2-4yrs) Wednesdays, 4:15pm-4:45pm

First Ballet and Tip Tap Toe (4-6yrs) Wednesdays 5pm-5:45pm

To find out more email elevationperformingartsacademy@gmail.com