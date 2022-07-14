Appeal to find missing Ramsgate man Ryan Kelly

Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing man from Thanet.
Ryan Kelly, 23, was reported missing from the Ramsgate area yesterday (July 13).
He is described as six feet tall, of slim muscular build and with short mousey hair.
When he was last seen, Ryan was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and a light brown hat.
Detective Inspector Louise Murphy said: “We have recovered CCTV of Ryan at Ramsgate train station so he may have travelled out of the area.
”We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Ryan or knows of his whereabouts to call us immediately.”
Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 13-0805.
