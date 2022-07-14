Appeal to find missing Ramsgate man Ryan Kelly

Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing man from Thanet.

​Ryan Kelly, 23, was reported missing from the Ramsgate area yesterday (July 13).

​He is described as six feet tall, of slim muscular build and with short mousey hair.

​When he was last seen, Ryan was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and a light brown hat.

​Detective Inspector Louise Murphy said: “We have recovered CCTV of Ryan at Ramsgate train station so he may have travelled out of the area.

​”We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Ryan or knows of his whereabouts to call us immediately.”

​Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 13-0805.