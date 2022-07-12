Man treated by paramedics following Ramsgate house fire

Four fire engines and the height vehicle attended a house blaze in Ramsgate tonight (July 12).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7.14pm to the house fire in Syndale Place.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the flames.

One man was passed into the care of paramedics after suffering minor burns and smoke inhalation. It is understood he was helped out of the property by a young couple who are neighbours.

It’s believed the fire started accidentally on the first floor of the property but the exact cause is not yet known. Crews finished at the scene at 9.36pm.