Fundraiser to help young Ramsgate man make family memories after terminal cancer diagnosis

A fundraising ride, walk and gofundmepage will raise money for a young man with cancer and help make memories with his family.

Reece Flannigan, from Ramsgate, was diagnosed with rare Ewing Sarcoma cancer, which affects bones or the tissue around bones, last year.

The 21-year-old has undergone radiotherapy and an operation to remove the cancer from his spine and it was thought he was clear of the disease.

But a fortnight after returning home Reece again had terrible pain in his hip and was eventually forced to go to hospital to have it checked. A body scan and follow-up appointment have confirmed metastases – secondary malignant growths – which doctors have now said is terminal.

Reece’s mum Sharon has set up the fundraising page but says she prays her son will prove the doctors wrong.

She said: “Reece is such a strong young man, I have never met anyone in my life like him and I’m so honoured to be able to say I’m his mummy.

“This boy is my absolute world and if I could change places with him I would. My boy is too young to go flying with the angels and probably whenever that day comes I. as well as Reece and all his family and close friends, won’t believe it and will always say he’s going to beat it.

“I pray that my boy proves every doctor wrong and gets through this.

“Not a night goes by where I don’t cry. Then I stop and think ‘why are you crying, he is not crying, he’s still smiling and joking.’

“I am going to be with him every step of the way and it will be hard but I do my very best in not show Reece my heartbreak.

”I set up the fund to try and get as much money as possible for Reece to have the time of his life, for memories of him, his girlfriend Shannon, his brothers. sisters, close friends, his dog and me. We all need memories.”

The Ride for Reece has been organised by his little brother Mackenzie-Lee and close friends Ryan Fassam and Todd Miller.

It will take place on July 23, leaving from Newington Community Centre and travelling to the town and then the coastal route to Reculver.

For anyone who would rather walk, they can join Sharon and Reece’s sister Millie, walking a route from the community centre stopping along to way to make collections, finishing at The Waterfront at Ramsgate harbour.

Riders and walkers are asked to meet up from 9.15am at the community centre with everyone setting off at 10.15am.