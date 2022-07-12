Haul of medals for Master Wolf’s Academy of Taekwon-Do and Kickboxing in international championships

By Danny Richards (1st degree black belt)

Master Wolf’s Academy of Taekwon-Do and Kickboxing – based in Margate – made a much-anticipated return to international competition on July 9. The academy took part in the International German Championships in Frankfurt, hosted by the World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU).

Following weeks of focused preparation for the tournament under Master Wolf and lead instructors Lucy Wolf and Jamaine Hemmings, both multiple world champions, the club returned from Germany with an impressive medal haul of 12 golds, 17 silvers and 7 bronzes. It was a highly competitive event that had more than 1,000 starting fighters, reflecting its significance as a WKU world ranking tournament and a qualifier for the forthcoming WKU World Championships.

The club was represented by 12 competitors across all age ranges from youngsters competing in the ‘panda’ category all the way up to the executive veterans, and they all returned with individual trophies.

The youngest competitor, Jaxen Wolf Hemmings, won two golds in the panda competition providing valuable experience of competing internationally. Alex Philps and Albert Summers impressed in tough divisions at the younger junior level, with Alex coming back with a gold and two bronzes, and Albert a silver.

Oliver Richards and Josh Mather saw off their international competitors in the -50kg categories, with Oliver winning four golds and Josh securing three silvers and a bronze. At the -55kg level, Lewis Philps came through a number of tough rounds to win two silvers and a bronze.

The club was represented by Patrick O’Keeffe (-75kg), Jake Richards (-70kg) and Jason Perkins (-55kg) at the older teen level. All three were pushed hard by their German opponents, but all won a handful of trophies, with Jake getting three golds and a silver, and Patrick and Jason both getting two silvers and bronze.

Following the successes of the club’s younger fighters, Chrissie Philps, Rob Summers and Danny Richards all stepped up in the veterans’ divisions later in the day, facing a number of experienced competitors and club instructors.

Rob topped the podium in one of his categories to win gold, and he also came back with a silver and bronze, while Chrissie impressed with three silvers and Danny two silvers.

The competitors will now return to training, learning from their experiences in Germany as they focus on preparing for the WKU World Championships, which this year will be held in Wales in October.