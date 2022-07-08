Team on site of large waterpipe burst in Ramsgate

A team from Southern Water are on site in Ramsgate following a large waterpipe burst today (July 8).

The burst was reported just after 8am and a “river” of water is flowing in Newington Road and Whitehall Road.

A number of properties are currently without water.

Southern Water say: “We have a team on site repairing the burst. Once your water supply has returned, you may notice some discolouration or low pressure at first; this is completely normal when there’s been a disruption to the supply and is only temporary.”

A Southern Water spokesperson added: “We are sorry that a burst water main on Newington Road, Ramsgate is causing disruption. Temporary traffic lights are in place so that the repair can be carried out safely without closing the road completely.

“Up to sixty homes in Newington Road and Fairlight Avenue may see low pressure or loss of water. While we work to complete the repair and restore supply quickly, bottled water is available at the Newington Road site.”