23 things to see and do in Thanet, July 9-10

Yoakley House Gardens

The rarely open to the public Yoakley House Gardens in Margate will welcome visitors this weekend.

The fabulous Platinum Jubilee Gardens will be open to the public on Saturday, July 9 from 2.30pm – 4.30pm. See the unique designs and chat to the gardeners. Entry ticket £5. Tea and cakes and crafts will also be on sale. All proceeds to the charity.

Yoakley House Gardens, Drapers Close, Margate, CT9 4AH

Margate Collectors Fair

The fair is on Saturday, July 9, Union Church, Union Crescent, from 10am to 3pm.

Features dealers selling postcards, stamps, cigarette cards, ephemera, photographs, local history items and vintage and retro collectables.

Free admission

Exhibition in St John’s Church Margate

St John’s is holding a ‘crafted’ flower festival that celebrates the work of its talented crafters along with an exhibition of the Queen’s life.

Open Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, July 10 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Also open next Wednesday afternoon and Saturday, July 16.

Visitors can enjoy the church “cafe” and find some bargains on the stalls.

Old Town Market

Margate’s Old Town Market will have a selection of locally produced goods, vintage clothing, gifts and crafts from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, July 9 in Market Place, 10am to 3pm

Free entry.

Ambit Pop

Join Ambit Pop Tour for a Make-Yer-Own-Merch on Saturday, July 9 at 6pm at The Tom Thumb Theatre in Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville.

Tickets from £11.30.

https://www.tomthumbtheatre.co.uk/

Elite Dance – Dancing off the Page

Elite Dance Academy present a performance of song, dance and drama from their students on July 9-10 at the Margate Winter Gardens.

Shows are Saturday 6pm and Sunday 1pm.

£16 for an adult ticket

£10 for a child ticket (under 16)

£1 booking fee per ticket

https://www.margate-live.com/whats-on/

Sunset Selections: Jonathan Henfrey

Jonathan Henfrey makes his Faith in Strangers debut as he takes to the turntables this Saturday from 6pm to 2:30am.

Faith In Strangers is at 17 Ethelbert Crescent, Cliftonville,

Free entry

https://faithinstrangers.co.uk/

Ingrid Pollard: Carbon Slowly Turning

Turner Contemporary

The first major mid-career survey of the work of Ingrid Pollard. how images and identity are constructed, especially in representations of history and the landscape, through film, photography, sculpture and installation – and a deep interest in the materiality of lens-based media work

The exhibition will showcase her work from the 1970s to the present, including the presentation of new

Open Tuesday – Sunday 10am-5pm with last entry at 4pm

Sondiem – A Concert

The Sarah Thorne Theatre, Hilderstone Players, The Bradstow Singers and The Bradstow Symphony Orchestra combine to stage a concert featuring the works of Stephen Sondheim.

1st show: 9th July 7:30pm

2nd show: 10th July 2:30pm

£14 to pay in advance

£16 to pay at door

£1 booking fee per ticket

Book at https://www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk/

Broadstairs Bandstand

Einstein’s Children Saturday 9th July, 2.30-4pm

Faversham Mission Brass Band, Sunday 10th July, 2.30-4pm

Kent Roller Disco

Ramsgate Leisure Centre, Saturday July 9, 1.30pm-3pm

£6 per ticket

Time Detectives Workshop

Exciting hands on workshop at Discovery Planet in Ramsgate High Street.

Investigate the past and preserve the future.

10pm-3pm Saturday, July 9, on each hour.

Free entry

Fantastical Worlds exhibition

Year 8s from Royal Harbour Academy have been working with Project MotorHouse, photographer Tim Topple and artist Chris Tipping to create the Fantastical Worlds exhibition at Ramsgate’s Wooden Box Gallery at 92 High Street.

Open from Thursday, July 7 to Saturday, July 16 between 11am and 4pm. The galley is shut on Monday, July 11.

Broadstairs Freewheeling FEASTival

Street foods, bars, alfresco dining, live music, children’s entertainment, food and craft stalls at Viking Bay.

Saturday 9th July: 9am-7pm

Sunday 10th July: 10am-6pm

Ska Day

The Royal British Legion Minster and Monkton, Saturday, July 9 from 1pm.

Gumboots Reggae band from 2pm then some music from Peter Azzopardi. There will be a BBQ, drinks promotions, a fun raffle and more.

Parking is available for bikes on site and road spaces available for cars!

Open to members and non members

Last chance to visit Santus Circus

Set up on land off Lord of the Manor roundabout/Hengist Way

Friday 8th: 5pm and 7:30pm

Saturday 9th: 2pm and 5pm

Sunday 10th: 3pm ONLY

Book on 07843 884 787, pay on the door or find Santus Circus on facebook here

A bell is a cup until it is STRUCK The Margate School f inal show from the Art, Society, Nature European FineArt Masters Graduates. July 8, opens 6pm. Exhibition runs until July 22.

Art Mart at Sugar Rush

An exciting monthly art show has arrived in Ramsgate.

“Art Mart” takes place on the second Sunday of every month at Sugar Rush in Ramsgate. The coffee shop and arts hub is looking forward to hosting “Art Mart” and giving a platform for upcoming artists, alongside some wonderful, established artists.

The show makes art accessible to everybody and allows the artists to display their work, without having to pay gallery commission.

The event launches this Sunday, July 10, between 11am-3pm with a party and show. Featuring photography from Wyatt Riot Music and art from local artists including Genevieve Pepper, Helen Pavli & Inner Visions Collective.

Sugar Rush, 66 High Street, Ramsgate

Oval Summer Sundays:

Taking Care Of Vegas, July 10

Outdoor concert at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville.

Doors/bar 1pm-5pm, Concert 2pm-5pm

Frank Leppard at Westgate Galleria

Isle photographer Frank Leppard is guest artist at the Westgate Galleria for July.

Frank is now selling a selection of his photographic prints at Westgate Galleria, and the venue is featuring some of his favourite framed photographs – which are also on sale – on the guest wall this month.

Westgate Galleria is in Station Road, Westgate.

Dr Who and the Daleks (U)

Palace Cinema Broadstairs, Sunday, July 10 from 1.30pm

Dr. Who and the Daleks was the first big screen film adaptation of British TV’s most iconic sci-fi hero, and the first time Doctor Who was ever seen in colour. Having invented the TARDIS, a strange machine capable of travelling into other dimensions, the Doctor and his three young accomplices set forth on a quest through time and space.

Make it a double bill! See Dr Who and the Daleks and Daleks Invasion Earth films for a special ticket price of £10 – there will be a 20 minute intermission between the two. Book both films at the same time and you will automatically receive the discount at checkout.

Book here

And just outside Thanet….Sandwich Classic Motor Show

Sandwich Technology School, Sunday, July 10 from 10am

Featuring hundreds of classic vehicles from 1920s onwards. Have a free trip on a classic bus to and from the overflow public car park. The Classic Motor Show features The Smokin’ Mavericks, Lee Patrick and Martin Fairbrother, children’s entertainment, plus quality refreshments. Entry £7 Adults, (cash only) Under 16 years Free and Free Parking.

And one for tonight…..Ramsgate blitz walks

The sites and places and stories of the heaviest bombed seaside town in the county.

Free. (Donations welcome) dogs welcome

Every Friday evening 7pm in July and August

All from Ramsgate library. No booking needed

Details 01843 599755.

Compiled by Margo Bewley