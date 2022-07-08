23 things to see and do in Thanet, July 9-10

Yoakley House Gardens
The rarely open to the public Yoakley House Gardens in Margate will welcome visitors this weekend.
The fabulous Platinum Jubilee Gardens will be open to the public on Saturday, July 9 from 2.30pm – 4.30pm. See the unique designs and chat to the gardeners. Entry ticket £5. Tea and cakes and crafts will also be on sale. All proceeds to the charity.
Yoakley House Gardens, Drapers Close, Margate, CT9 4AH
Margate Collectors Fair
The fair is on Saturday, July 9, Union Church, Union Crescent, from 10am to 3pm.
Features dealers selling postcards, stamps, cigarette cards, ephemera, photographs, local history items and vintage and retro collectables.
Free admission
Exhibition in St John’s Church Margate
St John’s is holding a ‘crafted’ flower festival that celebrates the work of its talented crafters along with an exhibition of the Queen’s life.
Open Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, July 10 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Also open next Wednesday afternoon and Saturday, July 16.
Visitors can enjoy the church “cafe” and find some bargains on the stalls.
Old Town Market
Margate’s Old Town Market will have a selection of locally produced goods, vintage clothing, gifts and crafts from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, July 9 in Market Place, 10am to 3pm
Free entry.
Ambit Pop
Join Ambit Pop Tour for a Make-Yer-Own-Merch on Saturday, July 9 at 6pm at The Tom Thumb Theatre in Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville.
Tickets from £11.30.
https://www.tomthumbtheatre.co.uk/
Elite Dance – Dancing off the Page
Elite Dance Academy present a performance of song, dance and drama from their students on July 9-10 at the Margate Winter Gardens.
Shows are Saturday 6pm and Sunday 1pm.
£16 for an adult ticket
£10 for a child ticket (under 16)
£1 booking fee per ticket
https://www.margate-live.com/whats-on/
Sunset Selections: Jonathan Henfrey
Jonathan Henfrey makes his Faith in Strangers debut as he takes to the turntables this Saturday from 6pm to 2:30am.
Faith In Strangers is at 17 Ethelbert Crescent, Cliftonville,
Free entry
https://faithinstrangers.co.uk/
Ingrid Pollard: Carbon Slowly Turning
Turner Contemporary
The first major mid-career survey of the work of Ingrid Pollard. how images and identity are constructed, especially in representations of history and the landscape, through film, photography, sculpture and installation – and a deep interest in the materiality of lens-based media work
The exhibition will showcase her work from the 1970s to the present, including the presentation of new
Open Tuesday – Sunday 10am-5pm with last entry at 4pm
Sondiem – A Concert
The Sarah Thorne Theatre, Hilderstone Players, The Bradstow Singers and The Bradstow Symphony Orchestra combine to stage a concert featuring the works of Stephen Sondheim.
1st show: 9th July 7:30pm
2nd show: 10th July 2:30pm
£14 to pay in advance
£16 to pay at door
£1 booking fee per ticket
Book at https://www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk/
Broadstairs Bandstand
Einstein’s Children Saturday 9th July, 2.30-4pm
Faversham Mission Brass Band, Sunday 10th July, 2.30-4pm
Kent Roller Disco
Ramsgate Leisure Centre, Saturday July 9, 1.30pm-3pm
£6 per ticket
Time Detectives Workshop
Exciting hands on workshop at Discovery Planet in Ramsgate High Street.
Investigate the past and preserve the future.
10pm-3pm Saturday, July 9, on each hour.
Free entry
Fantastical Worlds exhibition
Year 8s from Royal Harbour Academy have been working with Project MotorHouse, photographer Tim Topple and artist Chris Tipping to create the Fantastical Worlds exhibition at Ramsgate’s Wooden Box Gallery at 92 High Street.
Open from Thursday, July 7 to Saturday, July 16 between 11am and 4pm. The galley is shut on Monday, July 11.
Broadstairs Freewheeling FEASTival
Street foods, bars, alfresco dining, live music, children’s entertainment, food and craft stalls at Viking Bay.
Saturday 9th July: 9am-7pm
Sunday 10th July: 10am-6pm
Ska Day
The Royal British Legion Minster and Monkton, Saturday, July 9 from 1pm.
Gumboots Reggae band from 2pm then some music from Peter Azzopardi. There will be a BBQ, drinks promotions, a fun raffle and more.
Parking is available for bikes on site and road spaces available for cars!
Open to members and non members
Last chance to visit Santus Circus
Set up on land off Lord of the Manor roundabout/Hengist Way
Friday 8th: 5pm and 7:30pm
Saturday 9th: 2pm and 5pm
Sunday 10th: 3pm ONLY
Book on 07843 884 787, pay on the door or find Santus Circus on facebook here
A bell is a cup until it is STRUCK
Art Mart at Sugar Rush
An exciting monthly art show has arrived in Ramsgate.
“Art Mart” takes place on the second Sunday of every month at Sugar Rush in Ramsgate. The coffee shop and arts hub is looking forward to hosting “Art Mart” and giving a platform for upcoming artists, alongside some wonderful, established artists.
The show makes art accessible to everybody and allows the artists to display their work, without having to pay gallery commission.
The event launches this Sunday, July 10, between 11am-3pm with a party and show. Featuring photography from Wyatt Riot Music and art from local artists including Genevieve Pepper, Helen Pavli & Inner Visions Collective.
Sugar Rush, 66 High Street, Ramsgate
Oval Summer Sundays:
Taking Care Of Vegas, July 10
Outdoor concert at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville.
Doors/bar 1pm-5pm, Concert 2pm-5pm
Frank Leppard at Westgate Galleria
Isle photographer Frank Leppard is guest artist at the Westgate Galleria for July.
Frank is now selling a selection of his photographic prints at Westgate Galleria, and the venue is featuring some of his favourite framed photographs – which are also on sale – on the guest wall this month.
Westgate Galleria is in Station Road, Westgate.
Dr Who and the Daleks (U)
Palace Cinema Broadstairs, Sunday, July 10 from 1.30pm
Dr. Who and the Daleks was the first big screen film adaptation of British TV’s most iconic sci-fi hero, and the first time Doctor Who was ever seen in colour. Having invented the TARDIS, a strange machine capable of travelling into other dimensions, the Doctor and his three young accomplices set forth on a quest through time and space.
Make it a double bill! See Dr Who and the Daleks and Daleks Invasion Earth films for a special ticket price of £10 – there will be a 20 minute intermission between the two. Book both films at the same time and you will automatically receive the discount at checkout.
And just outside Thanet….Sandwich Classic Motor Show
Sandwich Technology School, Sunday, July 10 from 10am
Featuring hundreds of classic vehicles from 1920s onwards. Have a free trip on a classic bus to and from the overflow public car park. The Classic Motor Show features The Smokin’ Mavericks, Lee Patrick and Martin Fairbrother, children’s entertainment, plus quality refreshments. Entry £7 Adults, (cash only) Under 16 years Free and Free Parking.
And one for tonight…..Ramsgate blitz walks
The sites and places and stories of the heaviest bombed seaside town in the county.
Free. (Donations welcome) dogs welcome
Every Friday evening 7pm in July and August
All from Ramsgate library. No booking needed
Details 01843 599755.
Compiled by Margo Bewley
