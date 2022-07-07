Margate lifeboat and Coastguard helicopter crews carry out medevac off Thanet coast

A rapid response including from Margate RNLI lifeboat has provided assistance after a crewman on a motor cruiser was taken ill while off the Thanet coast.

UK Coastguard was contacted by a motor cruiser with three people on board around 11.30am today (Thursday 7 July) reporting that one of their crew, an adult male, had been taken ill and required assistance. After consulting medical authorities ashore it was decided that the casualty should be evacuated to hospital as soon as possible. The craft was around a mile off Kingsgate Castle at the time.

Margate RNLI’s Atlantic 85, B class lifeboat was tasked to assist along with the Coastguard helicopter from Lydd Airport. The lifeboat and helicopter arrived at the vessel’s position around the same time and a casualty care-trained member of the lifeboat crew was transferred to the yacht to make an initial assessment of the situation.

It was confirmed that the casualty should be evacuated and in a standard procedure he was safely transferred to the lifeboat where he could be transferred again to the helicopter while making away from the motor cruiser. The helicopter winchman was transferred to the lifeboat to make a further assessment of the casualty whereafter he was winched into the helicopter and transferred to William Harvey Hospital at Ashford.

After confirming the cruiser with the two remaining crew was returning to Ramsgate harbour safely the lifeboat returned to station.

Christian Wright, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI said: “This was a textbook rescue which reflects the hours of training the volunteer crew put in, including carrying out lifeboat to helicopter transfers while also demonstrating how the various rescue agencies involved can work together professionally when dealing with a time critical situation. Eighteen minutes after the lifeboat arrived on scene the casualty was in the coastguard helicopter on his way to hospital and medical attention.”