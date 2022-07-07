Birchington author releases Top of the Pops book focused on decade from Punk to New Romantics

A Thanet author and music historian has released a follow up to last year’s book delving into the BBC’s Top of the Pops show.

Peter Checksfield, who lives in Birchington with partner Heather Carter, has released a bumper 650-page examining The Punk and Romantic Years: 1976-1986.

The A4 book, following on from Top of the Pops: The Lost Years Rediscovered 1964-1975, recaptures the years from the dawn of Punk to the tale-end of the New Romantics, via disco, New Wave, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Synth-Pop, Gothic Rock and more.

The book includes:

Complete episode listings to all 567 episodes from 1976 to 1986.

Nearly 2000 black and white screen-shots of TOTP performances.

1200 mini-bios on every act seen, heard or danced to.

Details of all lost and cancelled episodes.

Exclusive memories, anecdotes, memorabilia and photos from artists who performed on the show.

In the introduction, Peter says: “A few days into 1976 I turned 13. By the end of 1986 I was nearly 24. Re-watching these TOTP episodes brought back so many memories of those pivotal years in my life:

“I became a teenager to the sound track of Showaddywaddy, had my first, all too fleeting romance to Jilted John; left school and started my first job to The Members and The Korgis; had my first legal pint to Chas ‘n’ Dave, celebrated my 21st to Shakatak and relocated from London to the Kent coast and started a new job to Wang Chung and Amazulu.

In retrospect, this was the last golden era of the classic pop and rock single – before an over-proliferation of dance music, hip hop, generic ‘boy’ bands and soundalike ‘divas’ meant that having a memorable melody and a catchy hook were no longer essential requirements of having a hit record (rant over).”

The book is available now from Amazon price £21.95 but currently there is an offer

Find it at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B4HNGMWV