Police called after Hartsdown student fires BB gun at another pupil

Police were called to Hartsdown Academy in Margate yesterday (July 4) after a pupil reportedly shot another student with a BB gun.

Officers were called to the school at around 11.30am. The incident did not result in any serious injuries.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 11.30am on Monday 4 July to a report that a child had fired a BB gun at another child of a similar age at Hartsdown Academy in Margate.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers have liaised with the school and the victim’s family to ensure safeguarding arrangements are in place.”

Hartsdown head teacher Matt Tate said the incident has been dealt with ‘robustly.’

He said: “A student brought in a toy gun and shot a pellet at another student during a break time. No injuries were caused and this has been dealt with robustly using our behaviour systems.”