Police called after Hartsdown student fires BB gun at another pupil

Police were called to Hartsdown Academy in Margate yesterday (July 4) after a pupil reportedly shot another student with a BB gun.
Officers were called to the school at around 11.30am. The incident did not result in any serious injuries.
A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 11.30am on Monday 4 July to a report that a child had fired a BB gun at another child of a similar age at Hartsdown Academy in Margate.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers have liaised with the school and the victim’s family to ensure safeguarding arrangements are in place.”
Hartsdown head teacher Matt Tate said the incident has been dealt with ‘robustly.’
He said: “A student brought in a toy gun and shot a pellet at another student during a break time. No injuries were caused and this has been dealt with robustly using our behaviour systems.”
If you are going to use a photo 📸 go and get an up to date one .
It was taken in April so not particularly old
Today a toy gun tomorrow a real one
yep , this place will end up like america sadly
Good grief. What is this ghastly place that “real world” lives in?
Kids are hearing constantly in the media about school shootings in America, for some kids want to imitate, this is a prime example of how careful the media has to be in reporting news like this so it doesn’t make a huge impression on young minds.
Police were called to Hartsdown Academy in Margate yesterday (July 4) after a pupil reportedly shot another student with a BB gun.
Only one pupil ? perhaps he was being bullied and had had enough.
When I was in secondary school in the 90’s, in science class, the boy next to me pulled out bb gun, aimed it at a boy 2 benches down, and with a grin on his face pulled the trigger. The ball bearing or whatever it was hit him around the eyebrow. Could have blinded him.
It wasn’t done for revenge or in malice, the boy was just a complete fool and thought it was fun, which in a way makes it even worse.
He then gave me the gun! So I put it in a display cupboard around 10ft away. When questioned I told the head everything and I never saw the boy again. Not thought about this for years and years, still cant believe it happened. I think it disturbs me more now than it did at the time.