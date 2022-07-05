Invite to Football Academy Kent summer sessions

Football Academy Kent is inviting boys and girls who aim to be the next Harry Kane or Steph Houghton to attend soccer camp sessions.

Football Academy Kent is holding the Camp sessions on:

July 24– Girls only, aged 8-12, Drapers Mills primary from 10am to 2pm. Cost £10.

July 28-29 -Towers School in Ashford

July 30-31– Drapers Mills School, Margate, boys and girls aged 8-12, 10am to 2pm. Cost one day £20, two days £30

Chelsea Coach Lewis Lesaux and academy manager Dave Marlow have been involved with grassroots football for a combined 30 years.

Dave said: “We are looking to offer boys and girls the opportunity to take part in our fantastic Summer Camps. Following the FA 4 Corner model, our football camps cover every aspect of the game.

“Players will benefit from tailored practical sessions and small sided games to support their learning and development, whilst receiving individual player feedback and having lots of fun.

“There is the possibility for the very best of the best to be considered for a place at our Development /Academy Centres.”

For more information or to book please email: kfamanager21@gmail.com or Whatsapp: 07566220987