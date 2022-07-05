Get ready for Ramsgate’s carnival this month

This month Ramsgate carnival returns with the parade, funfair and stalls at Government Acre.

The carnival takes place on Sunday, July 31, moving off at 4pm. The fair will be on Government Acre on both Saturday until 6.30pm and Sunday from 11am. There will also be stalls on Sunday.

The route is the same as usual, starting at Royal Esplanade and travelling through Paragon, Royal and Harbour Parade, Plains of Waterloo, King and Queen Streets, Westcliff Road, Grange Road and back to Royal Esplanade.

Prizes will be awarded in a number of categories including best dressed pedestrian group, best youth group, best commercial float and more.

There is still time to enter the carnival parade by contacting organiser Mick Pidduck on 07738294021 or go to the facebook page here