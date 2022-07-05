Duo Liotia ready to release new single

Electroacoustic duo, Whitstable singer/songwriter Abigail Hubbard and Ramsgate producer/engineer Matt Smyth, collectively known as Liotia, release a new single this month.

Normal launches Liotia’s first in a series of new self-released original tracks on Friday, July 15. The single has already received air play from BBC Introducing and BBC Upload.

The track features a contribution from bassist Doug Wimbish (Living Colour, Sugarhill Gang) and was mixed by Matt at On U Sound Studio in Ramsgate.

Abi said: “The song is about losing yourself and no longer being in control of your own thoughts or actions. You become too consumed by someone else’s path that you become unrecognisable and begin to question what’s normal.”

Matt added: “I’m fairly abnormal so Abi’s lyric resonated and made me think how brains function differently. They inspired the twisting, turning soundscapes and the relentless heavy bass creating a sense of claustrophobia and alienation, which I like a lot.”

The duo began working together while Abigail was at local music charity Pie Factory where Matt managed the studio facility. Matthew, who currently works as an engineer at On U Sound, Ramsgate (Adrian Sherwood, Horace Andy, African Head Charge) was impressed by her amazing voice and unique songwriting style and produced her debut EP, People Watching. This gained support from Tom Robinson at Radio 6 and was licensed to producer Robert Miles’ OpenLab compilation.

The working partnership progressed into Liotia with a tighter, polished more cinematic style including a range of acoustic and electronic instruments.

Listen to and download Normal on all streaming platforms and Bandcamp at www.liotia.bandcamp.com from Friday 15 July.