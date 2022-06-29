King Ethelbert students raise awareness about importance of mental health

King Ethelbert School students are holding a series of events to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

As part of their vocational studies, the Year 12 BTEC business group students decided they wanted to help raise awareness and also vital funding for charity Mind.

They will be hosting an in-house ‘Bake-Off’ where students can bring their baking skills to the floor, a refreshment stall to raise funds for their PE department, a basketball competition, badminton competition and a non-uniform day, all to help raise money for the mental health charity.

Also, as part of the performing arts department’s cabaret show at the Winter Gardens, a raffle is being organised.

The BTEC business students at the Birchington school have already hosted assemblies to each year group – giving information about mental health and where to seek advice.

Headteacher Vicky Willis said: “Our students make me so proud with their community spirit and sense of looking out for others.

“They have worked hard putting together a whole range of fundraising events as well as signposting and communicating information to raise awareness of such an important issue for all of us. They are remarkable young people.”

If you would like to donate a raffle prize, please contact the school reception on 01843 831999 or email admin@kingethelbert.kent.sch.uk.