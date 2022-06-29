Community payback teams get Broadstairs seafront ready for summer season

A community payback scheme has seen Broadstairs seafront brightened up ready for the summer season.
Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council once again joined forces with community payback teams to ensure the area around Viking Bay is in tip-top condition.
Teams worked through the winter to repaint the bandstand, shelters, benches and fencing around Victoria Gardens, as well as the steps leading down to the beach, and completely refurbished the toilets at the southern end of the bay.
Team leader Danny Ward explained the value of the work to the people undertaking it: “Community Payback is a community sentence handed out to low-level offenders which gives them an opportunity to undertake meaningful work in their own community.
“It is valued and appreciated by local people who often stop us thank us for what we are doing and tell us how much brighter the area looks.”
Cllr Roy Dexter, the Mayor of Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council, which supplies the materials, added: “We are delighted to be supporting this initiative and to be contributing to smartening up the whole area ready for the thousands of visitors who enjoy coming to Broadstairs so much.
“This project is proof of what can be achieved when local people work together.”
