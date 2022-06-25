Get ready for the return of the Addington Street Revival Fair

After a three-year wait Ramsgate’s Addington Street Revival Fair is set to return.

The Addington Street Community Group (ASCG) is working hard to organise the 2022 event but say costs involved have spiralled.

The event is due to take place on Sunday, September 4 between 10am and 5pm.

As usual the event will spread out along Addington Street and the Broadway at the bottom, requiring a road closure, as well as in Spencer Square and Nelson Crescent.

The aim is to have stalls selling a wide variety of goods and promoting good causes. A number of regular entertainers have already confirmed they will be the fair, including Sabina Desire and her musicians and Screaming Alley. Gilbert Giggles ‘master of disaster’ children’s entertainer is a new addition to the event.

Vintage cars, the Good Karma Ladies, singer Steve Gifford and of course Looping the Loop, will also be there.

Becky Wing, Chair of ASCG and Event Lead, said: “It’s really good to get going again after the last two-years, but it takes a great deal of effort and stress to put these things on and we are all unpaid volunteers.

“We have also had to make some changes to our stall booking system due to volunteer illness and we have made some changes to the stalls on Addington Street to make it safer for visitors.

“We are also finding that the cost of everything has risen drastically, so without income from stall bookings and grants from KCC and RTC we simply would not be able to run the event, our insurance alone is just over £700, but we think the effort is worth it.”

Stall bookings are being taken via an online system that will enable the group to provide the Events Team at TDC with all the information they need to approve the event.

No booking can be taken after August 14 and all stalls must have PLI and a current Health & Hygiene certificate if they are selling and/or handling food. Organisers are also trying to encourage stalls to ‘ditch the plastic’ and become more environmentally friendly.

For stall bookings email: ascgbookings@gmail.com