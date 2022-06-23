Request for help to find descendants of Broadstairs pleasure boat operator Jack Croom

A request to readers for help with a family history has been made by a man in Western Australia.

Ian Foster has been carrying out some and discovery into his family history and hopes The Isle of Thanet News readers may be able to put him in contact with any descendants of a Jack Croom.

He said: “I believe he was a pleasure boat operator at Broadstairs for many years and especially in the 1947/1948 years.

“I and my late wife Susan both lived in England until we emigrated to Perth, Western Australia in 1980 and although we had resided in Hastings, East Sussex, the information that I have discovered, suggests that there was a close connection with Jack Croom and a descendant of his may be somewhat curious and interested to hear what I have unearthed.”

Ian has supplied a photograph of Jack taken in 1947 and also a newspaper cutting, both were found in an old photo album of a family member.

Ian can be contacted on foster.ian@bigpond.com