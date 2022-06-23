Parade and Drumhead service in Ramsgate for Armed Forces Day

Ramsgate Town will host a parade with the local Armed Forces, ex service organisations and Cadet forces on Saturday (June 25) for Armed Forces Day.

The parade and drumhead service at the harbour will be held from 10am until noon. It will be led by a marching band and will march around the harbour where members of the public can stand and show their support.

The procession will fall in at the end of Harbour Parade in front of Ramsgate main sands where a Drumhead service, prayers and hymns will take place.

Afterwards participants march off, past VIPs outside Custom House where the salute will take place. The march will then travel along Harbour Parade and halt and dismiss.