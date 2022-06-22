Margate man arrested in connection with copper wiring theft

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of copper wiring in Horsmonden which provides homes and businesses with broadband and phone services.

The man was detained within two hours of the alleged theft, after officers tracked the movements of a suspicious car.

Kent Police was initially called at 4.40am today (June 22) to reports of a crime in progress. It was alleged a quantity of heavy-duty wiring had been cut and stolen from an electrical unit in Horsmonden Road.

A vehicle suspected to be linked to the theft was tracked to the Canterbury area and stopped by patrols at around 6.15am. The man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody.