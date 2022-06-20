Two men remanded on firearm and drug offences after arrest in Margate

Two men have been charged and remanded on firearm and drug offences following work by police in Margate

On Saturday evening (June 18), officers noticed suspicious activity in Milton Avenue. Three men were arrested and a firearm and a quantity of suspected cocaine were seized as part of enquiries. A police officer was punched and kicked during the response.

Alex Vassallo, 28, of Gladstone Road, Broadstairs, has since been charged with possession of a handgun, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, obstructing a police officer and assaulting an emergency worker.

Lee Walker, 35, of Honeysuckle Close, Margate, has been charged with possession of a handgun and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Both suspects appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (June 20) and were remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 18 July.

A 38-year-old man who was arrested on the same evening has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.