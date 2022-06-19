Thanet community news: Football for Pilgrims Hospice, veterans cricket, Westgate arts group, Martha Trust

Pilgrims Hospice fundraising football match

A charity football match in aid of Pilgrims Hospices has raised more than £1,000.

The match at Margate Football Club on June 18 is the second arranged by Hartsdown teacher Callum Pease and friends. Most have relatives or friends who have been cared for by hospice staff.

Callum said: “The match is named the Sharon Pease Testimonial after my own mother who lost her battle with cancer. If it wasn’t for the work of the Pilgrims she would have suffered more than she had too. They are amazing and we as a group feel their work deserves funds from our community as they are beyond selfless.”

Pilgrims Hospice in Margate cared for Sharon after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2018.

Sharon, who had battled numerous medical problems including a crumbling spine and brain aneurysms, passed away at home in 2019.

The score was FC Cartwheels 7 and The Delinquents 5.

Charity Army v Navy Veterans Cricket Match

June 25 marks the return of the annual Army v Navy veterans cricket match to East Kent.

The 20/20 game will take place at Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School Ramsgate, starting at 1pm. This will be the seventh meeting of the two teams and the current score is 4/2 in favour the Senior Service (Royal Navy).

The teams are made up from veterans of the two respective services and play under the team names of; Commander Gruntfuttocks Pressed Men (RN) and Brigadier Bullshots first afoot (Army)

The teams are playing for the ‘Cold War Warriors’ trophy to recognise the vintage of the players, many of whom served during the first ‘Cold War’.

This year the event is raising funds to help the Ramsgate Sea Scouts New Training Building, Website: 6th Ramsgate Royal Harbour Sea Scouts – The official site for Royal Harbour Sea Scouts, Ramsgate (6thramsgateseascouts.org.uk)

The Cricket match will also coincide with National Armed Forces Day, website: Armed Forces Day – Saturday 25 June 2022

Spectators are welcome and there is a BBQ provided by Ramsgate Sea Scouts. All are welcome.

Address: Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School, Chatham Street, Ramsgate, Kent CT11 7PS

Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School, location Website: Welcome – Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School – CCGS (ccgrammarschool.co.uk)

The game is subject to the weather, so fingers crossed that the game goes ahead and a lot of money is raised for this worthy cause.

Westgate Art and Craft Group

We are a group of local amateur artists and crafters of mixed abilities and styles, who get together to pursue our love of our chosen hobby. No tuition or materials are provided but there is always someone keen to pass on hints and tips. It is a sociable group and we often have activities such as demonstrations, workshops, raffles, bring and buy, etc.

Meetings are weekly throughout the year, 1.30-4pm on a Tuesday at Westgate Community Centre, Lymington Road, car parking and access friendly. A small charge is made for annual membership and weekly subs (the latter includes refreshments) and prospective members are invited to come & see what we do, free of charge for three weeks.

Follow us on Facebook: Westgate Art Craft and Cards or phone 07535317593 for further details.

Music on the Farm 2022

Music on the Farm 2022, a fabulous one day festival in aid of Martha Trust is set to take place in the fields of Solley’s Ice Cream Parlour in Ripple on Sunday, June 26 from noon – 8pm.

Performers for the day are: Andy Lawrence, The Bad Penny Band, PLAY, Your Shout, The Martellos, Lofty Harris and FNKHAUS.

There will be dance displays by Dean Academy of Performing Arts. Entertainer & Singer Miss Sarah Banks will once again take to the stage to be your compere for the day, Dover Media Group will be videoing the day and Sharon Powell the official photographer.

There will be plenty to keep the kids busy too with six hours of children’s entertainment organised by Creative Arts Workshop Leader and Event Planner Lizzie Willis- and her dedicated team of workshop leaders. All the children’s activities in this area are included in the ticket price.

There will also be Face Painting and hair glitter by Anna’s Face Candy, and Deal Fire

Brigade will be onsite with a fire engine. Corporate Sponsor CH Staffing will have Glitter Festival Hair and sweets on offer at their gazebo too.

Rapid Relief UK who supplied a delicious BBQ at Solleys for all Martha Trust staff to mark their 35th anniversary, will be supplying all the volunteer food for the day.

The Martha Tent will be present, Hook a Duck and Coconut Shy plus merchandise so there really is something for all the family to enjoy.

There will also be a Mobiloo on site , making the event fully accessible for all. A Mobiloo is a mobile accessible toilet with adult-sized changing bench, hoist and a friendly attendant.

Bring a picnic or enjoy food and drink from one of the onsite vendors and bars. There will be a selection of local to Kent Food & Beverage vendors that include a BBQ and full bar by LilyRoos, The Larder serving delicious Vegan and Vege food plus a Meat Feast stall ,Soul Chef Kitchen serving authentic Jamaican food, Drink Outside the Box horsebox bar, Real Deal Roasters, GinSane Gin and Prosecco Bar, Eat and Mess serving Strawberries & Cream, Winnie & Flo serving candy floss, slushes and more plus Cookes Cakery with delicious bakes and of course Solley’s Ice Cream.

All vendors will be donating 20% of their sales back to Martha. There will be a big auction plus a raffle and barrow of booze to win on the day

If your business can supply a raffle or auction prize, there is still time! Please contact Fundraising on 01304 610448 or email fundraising@marthatrust.org.uk

Deal Radio will be broadcasting live throughout the day from the event if you cannot attend. Doors open at 12 noon and tickets, in advance, cost £30 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children under 16 years of age), single tickets cost £12 per adult and £5 per child.

You can purchase the last remaining tickets online at www.marthatrust.org.uk/musiconthefarm or by calling 01304 610448.

Limited tickets are also on sale from Solleys Ice cream parlour.

Kerry Banks BEM, Fundraising & Events Officer for Martha Trust said: “After an incredibly challenging 2 years due to Covid19, we are really excited to be working with Solley’s Farm Ice cream again this year, especially with them being long term supporters of Martha. If you can assist with auction, raffle or drinks for our barrow of booze, we would love to hear from you!”

Contact kerrybanks@marthatrust.org.uk