Pie Factory Music launches Open Arms sessions for young unaccompanied asylum seekers and refugees

Ramsgate-based youth charity Pie Factory Music is welcoming young unaccompanied asylum seekers and refugees to a new session, created specifically to provide a safe, inclusive space where they can relax, socialise and enjoy games and activities. Open Arms runs every Friday at Ramsgate Youth Centre in High Street, St Lawrence, from 5pm – 7pm.

The Friday evening social includes music, art, games and more with Pie’s experienced practitioners Moa and Mark. There is also food and drink available. The sessions are free and there’s no need to book – just turn up on the day.

Pie’s Managing Director Steph Dickinson said: “At Pie, we’re passionate about every young person having access to a community of support. We are dedicated to making Pie a place where every young person feels comfortable and safe to be themselves, feel welcomed and have the chance to take part in activities and meet new people, on their terms.

“This programme is hugely important to us as we continue to ensure that we provide opportunities for all and respond to the needs of our times and young people. It’s particularly poignant our programme started at the beginning of Refugee Week – a celebration of community, mutual care, and the human ability to start again.

“We’d be so grateful for our community to spread the word so that we reach as many young asylum seekers and refugees in East Kent as possible.”

Open Arms is a programme for Young Unaccompanied Asylum Seekers and Refugees, 13 – 21 years old. It is funded by NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group.

Pie can offer support to book a bus, train or taxi if needed and cover travel expenses. Email info@piefactorymusic.com for details.