Hartsdown pool to remain shut until 2023 due to Storm Eunice damage

Hartsdown pool will remain shut until 2023 due to damage to the roof from Storm Eunice in February and other necessary works.
In a statement on its website operator Your Leisure says: “It is with deep regret that the extent of the damage to the Hartsdown pool roof has created further complex required works due to its construction.
“Upon further inspection by engineers and building experts, it is likely that these works and associated building requirements will take much longer than previously expected and will extend the closure of the swimming pool into early 2023.
“We sincerely apologise for this news, we know it is not what you wished to receive but please be assured that we are working hard with our partners at Thanet District Council, structural engineers, contractors and building inspectors to ensure that these works are commenced and completed effectively to ensure the longevity of the facility.
“As you will appreciate, the current supply chain and inflation issues may also hinder progress in relation to the procurement of specialist materials.”
Your Leisure says affected members will have courses moved to other centres or subscription/membership frozen.
Swim School: Unless participants have moved to an alternative facility, those that have not transferred and been accommodated elsewhere have had their subscription frozen and these will only be reinstated once there is a re-opening date for the swimming pool.
Live Better Swim Members: Unless members have requested the reinstatement of their membership to use other facilities, these will have been frozen and will only be reinstated once there is a re-opening date.
All other memberships remain active due to other facilities continuing to remain open during this time.
For queries contact the Customer Service Team on 03333 660661 or email CST@yourleisure.uk.com
20 years ago,went to Butlins bognor regis.Saw WATERWORLD it had everything to keep kids and adults happy. That what Thanet should have here in Margate and Ramsgate. Nothing here in Thanet-A sad dump.
Nothing here except the sea, which obviously doesn’t count.
Your leisure would be better named “ No Leisure” they are a useless management it’s like playing the lottery trying to get a swim in Ramsgate’s pool and if you are “lucky” it’s a COLD swimming pool. The winter gardens have closed now the Margate Pool is not going to reopen until at least 2023??? Why so long ??? Thanet District Council should be scrapped and all towns take back full control to run their own affairs.
Yeah. I have been championing Thanetxit where we breakaway from the U.K. – McKinlay become the leader of Thanet. This is a better idea. Maybe every house should have independence. The more inward thinking we can get the better.
Take back control.
Very amusing!
I FULLY AGREE THANET COUNCIL ARE USELESS.
If the council were useless, our rubbish would not be collected and our streets would not be swept.
This country is in a state of terrible leadership. Leaders at all levels are lazy and incompetent and yet get massive pay rise and payoffs year on year.
Why are our leaders allowed to just shut services and not do things like basic repair….
We lost the lovely pirate ship playground. Theatre royal. This. Sturry road park and ride mothballed and now gone. Lifts to beaches.
Broken Britain
Broken Britain
Broken Britain.
Shows how long since I’ve been to Canterbury…… I had no idea Sturry Road park & road was closed. How ridiculous – where is everyone coming from east of Canterbury now supposed to park? Go all the way through Canterbury to Wincheap thus adding to traffic congestion? Or pay high prices to park in the city centre?
Catch a train.
Winter Gardens – CLOSED
Theatre Royal – CLOSED
Clock Tower toilets – CLOSED
Swimming pool – CLOSED
Fort Hill shelter – CLOSED
Is there a pattern emerging here ?
ps
I forgot to mention all the sell-offs : Dreamland Amusement Park, Dreamland car park and now the Westgate Logia.
Yes John and that’s just in Margate. Useless Tories.
Wasn’t the building insured for such damage or are they just waiting for a skip?
At least you have the beaches to swim until the stinging jellyfish turn up, unless they have been killed off by southern water outfall releases.
Might have been insured for storm damage, but there will no doubt be underlying dilapidation which needs putting right and that won’t be covered, another example of years of underinvestment finally showing the downside.
Really, really bad news. I too fear the pool will remain closed. Until recently I would have said that Margate had pretty good facilities for its size. But as almost everyone’s said so far, that’s changing rapidly.