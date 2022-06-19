Hartsdown pool to remain shut until 2023 due to Storm Eunice damage

Hartsdown pool will remain shut until 2023 due to damage to the roof from Storm Eunice in February and other necessary works.

In a statement on its website operator Your Leisure says: “It is with deep regret that the extent of the damage to the Hartsdown pool roof has created further complex required works due to its construction.

“Upon further inspection by engineers and building experts, it is likely that these works and associated building requirements will take much longer than previously expected and will extend the closure of the swimming pool into early 2023.

“We sincerely apologise for this news, we know it is not what you wished to receive but please be assured that we are working hard with our partners at Thanet District Council, structural engineers, contractors and building inspectors to ensure that these works are commenced and completed effectively to ensure the longevity of the facility.

“As you will appreciate, the current supply chain and inflation issues may also hinder progress in relation to the procurement of specialist materials.”

Your Leisure says affected members will have courses moved to other centres or subscription/membership frozen.

Swim School: Unless participants have moved to an alternative facility, those that have not transferred and been accommodated elsewhere have had their subscription frozen and these will only be reinstated once there is a re-opening date for the swimming pool.

Live Better Swim Members: Unless members have requested the reinstatement of their membership to use other facilities, these will have been frozen and will only be reinstated once there is a re-opening date.

All other memberships remain active due to other facilities continuing to remain open during this time.

For queries contact the Customer Service Team on 03333 660661 or email CST@yourleisure.uk.com