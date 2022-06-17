Construction work on 119m replacement berth 4/5 at Ramsgate Port underway

By Local Democracy Reporter Jordan Ifield

Construction work on the controversial berth replacement at Ramsgate port has now started.

A replacement for Berth 4/5 was approved last month by Thanet council following the decommissioning of the previous structure.

Now a marine licence has been issued, meaning construction can begin and dredging on the site has started.

The berth will be installed during August before being commissioned in September.

Despite being the sole user of the berth, Brett Aggregates isn’t responsible for building a replacement as Thanet council said it has a contractual obligation to do so.

At a Cabinet meeting last night (June 16) leader of the council Cllr Ash Ashbee (Cons) said: “The project is now entering the works phase with dredging having started earlier this week.

“Work was meant to have started on June 9 but has started a few days later due to an operational issue with the dredger which is now resolved.

“We anticipate that piling and installing the berth will be completed by the end of August and it will be commissioned in September.”

The 119m replacement berth consists of a floating pontoon held in place by steel piles. A hinged gangway will provide access whilst accommodating tidal movement. The berth will be longer and wider than the previous 70m long berth.

The contract for the berth was awarded to the firm that previously had its direct deal offer of two-for-one pontoons rejected by Thanet council.

The pontoons, owned by construction firm Bam Nuttall, had been the subject of the deal and destined to provide a new berth 4/5 at the port and to provide extra berthing for wind farm vessels at the Royal Harbour.

Councillors were asked to approve the £1.4million decision to buy the two 75 metre barges but members opted to reject the plan in December 2019.

However, it was put it out to tender but dropping proposals for the second pontoon at the harbour. The contract was then given to Bam Nuttall.

Floating Berth 4/5 transfers aggregates from ship to shore but the existing berth was decommissioned in November 2020 when Thanet council said it needed to be removed “as a matter of urgency.”

Brett Aggregates, which uses the berth, is currently bringing gravels in by road to the site at the Port of Ramsgate

Last year it was revealed the allocation for the project had increased from an original £1.497 million budget to £2.322million.

The replacement pontoon will mean there is capability for greater capacity for the aggregate conveyor belt. The old berth supported a 400 tonne per hour conveyor belt and was capable of docking 90m vessels.

The new berth will be fitted with a permanently fixed 3,000 tonne/hour conveyor… “to facilitate future expansion for the landing of bulk cargos, the trafficking of mobile plant and with a lifespan of a minimum of 30 years.” It will be capable of docking 120m vessels.

There has been considerable opposition to the project, and the terms of the lease meaning Thanet council is footing the bill, from councillors and residents.

Cllr Becky Wing (Green) said: “I certainly think the lease has left us in a shocking situation where our residents are expected to pay a massive bill, but there’s nothing we can do about that.

“We should be seriously looking at making sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Meanwhile Cllr Steve Albon (Lab) was rather swift in his comments: “All I want to say is thank God. Thank God work on berth 4/5 is underway and is going to be resolved and be put to bed.”