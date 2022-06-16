Appeal to trace next of kin of man from Cliftonville

Officers in Margate are appealing for information to help trace the next of kin of a man who died in April.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended a medical incident at an address in Northdown Avenue, Cliftonville on the afternoon of Saturday 9 April.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene and he was later identified as Kevin Francis McNamara, who is believed to have links to Essex.

Mr McNamara’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are preparing a report for the coroner.

Despite extensive enquiries since the incident, officers have been unable to trace Mr McNamara’s next of kin.

Detective Sergeant Claire Munday said: “Significant enquiries have been carried out but, despite our best efforts, on this occasion we have no further lines of enquiry that we can follow to identify a next of kin.

“We are therefore appealing to any relatives of Mr McNamara or members of the public who may be able to put us in touch with his family.”

Anyone with any information should contact Kent Police by calling 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/66297/22.

You can also provide information online at www.kent.police.uk/report or via the live chat option.