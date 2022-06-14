Pre-prep sports day fun at St Lawrence College

St Lawrence College in Ramsgate held its pre-prep sports day on Friday afternoon on the Junior School’s Owen field.

The children were full of excitement and enthusiasm as supportive parents, guardians and families grabbed refreshments and took their seats. With strawberries and Pimms on offer, one parent mentioned it was as good as being at Wimbledon.

Divided into teams the children were challenged with activities at different stations including beanbag throwing, target throwing, long jump and ladder-running.

Reception and nursery children had limbo, mini-hurdles and goal scoring. All activity stations were helped by year 6 pupils, who led by example and ensured it all ran smoothly. They each did a brilliant job.

After the activities were over there were some traditional races including a 200m race on the running track.

A special shout-out from the school is made to to Flossie and Noah for their outstanding runs! At the end there was time for both the crowd-pleasing obstacle course and egg-and-spoon race.

Ellen Rowe, Head of Junior School at St Lawrence College, said: “Seeing the children compete is always great fun, we all enjoy cheering the ‘young athletes’ round the track.

“Congratulations to Flossie who was our fastest runner on the day and to all the children for supporting each other and taking part. Post covid it is all the more wonderful to host such special events for our families to enjoy.

“All children received a deserved medal for their excellent attitude and effort. Winners received a special 1st place sticker. The pride on each child’s face was great to see.”