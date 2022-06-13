Sidney’s appeal to track down these Hereson classmates from 1954

A former Hereson schoolboy is hoping to track down his classmates for an 80th birthday celebration.

Sidney Anning says he would like to find the lads in the school photo with him (main image) taken around 1954 when the boys were in their first year at the school.

The former Royal Navy serviceman said: “Next year, it will be the boys 80th birthdays, and although I know the whereabouts of some of them whom have remained friends all my life, I would like to find as many as I can to bring together for our 80th year.”

Dad-of-three Sidney, who three years ago married his ‘long lost’ girlfriend of 1964, is in the front row, third from the right.

He said: “I believe many of the boys were also from the Manston homes.”

Sidney hopes to come to Thanet for the event and meet up with his old classmates to swap stories.

Get in touch with Sidney via email at sidanningd73@gmail.com