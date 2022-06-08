New duo in Margate’s Old Post Office kitchen and launch of brunch and lunch menu

Talented chef Jamie Olive will be taking over in the kitchen at Margate’s The Old Post Office with sous chef Chloe Dolbear at his side.

Jamie and Chloe were part of the kitchen team at Sands Hotel until its closure this month for refurbishment by new owners GuestHouse.

Jamie, from Ramsgate, was head chef at Sands for four years and has also worked at Salutation in Sandwich and for a respected agency covering head chef roles across Kent.

The 25-year-old is bringing in a new brunch and lunch menu from this Friday (June 10) and introducing the bottomless brunch on Saturdays.

He said: “We have been in The Old Post Office preparing our menu and are very excited.

“Our first service will be Friday and we are expecting to be very very busy for the bottomless brunch and Sunday roasts.

“With the bottomless brunch customers get 90 minutes of bottomless Prosecco, cocktails and beer.”

The new menus will also reflect Jamie’s well known style of casual dining and his love of smoked and barbecued foods.

Sous chef Chloe, from Palm Bay, had been on the Sands staff for two years. The 21-year-old will be bringing in her flair for desserts.

The Old Post Office in Cecil Square was taken over by couple Aimee Kay and Nicholas Parry at the end of last year with a focus on sharing foods, light bites and cocktails.

Brunch and lunch available 11am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday. Bottomless brunch Saturdays noon until 2.30pm. Sunday roasts noon til 5pm.

Dinner service is 5pm-9pm with 11pm closing Tuesday-Saturday and 6pm closing, for now, on Sunday.

Find out more on The Old Post Office facebook page, call 01843 280946 or find them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/oldpostofficemargate/