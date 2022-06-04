Photos: The Great Bucket and Spade Run in Ramsgate

The Great Bucket and Spade Run is in Ramsgate for the weekend.

Organised by The Ramsgate Old Motor and Motorcycle Club, the event showcases vehicles dating from 1920 to modern day, varying in makes and models.

There is a static vehicle display both days. The run on Sunday travels from Canterbury Garden Centre through the Kent countryside ending at Ramsgate Government Acre.

Both days will have children’s rides, stalls, ice cream and the Blue Bird Coach running from Government Acre to Ramsgate Harbour (Sunday only).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Open June 4-5, 10am to 6pm, at Government Acre.