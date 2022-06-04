East Kent Mencap parties, flashmob, photography and fun for Platinum Jubilee

There’s been jubilation at East Kent Mencap as they enjoy a host of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

From parties and performances to a flashmob and exhibitions, the charity’s members – people with a learning disability who use East Kent Mencap’s services – have been collaborating with local artists to create, make and rejoice.

In Margate, the windows of EKM’s drop in at 215 Northdown Road have been transformed with a Jubilee themed collage, created by the Well Project and using photographs taken by Jason Evans, of members in their Jubilee finery.

Members enjoyed dressing for the occasion thanks to the kind support of the Oasis Domestic Abuse Service charity shop in Margate who loaned clothes and accessories for the occasion. The window display will be in place until the end of June.

Shoppers in Ramsgate town centre were treated to a surprise Flashmob on 1 June, with members performing alongside Drag Performers from Margate Pride to, of course, a track by Queen. Margate Pride worked with the group to create the choreography, providing much enjoyment.

Members in Ramsgate also enjoyed a Jubilee tea party.

In Herne Bay, the group worked with Moonbeam Theatre Company on a multimedia performance and in Sheppey, the group have been creating books, working with graffiti artist Richard Jeffries.

All the projects are being captured by Ben Bowles and will be compiled into a film, to be released later in the month. After weeks of planning, making decorations and rehearsing their shows, staff and members have also been enjoying royal tea parties during Jubilee week with cakes donated by the Coop.

East Kent Mencap CEO, Jason Gerlack, said: “It’s wonderful to see everyone celebrating together and reconnecting as part of this national celebration, particularly after a challenging couple of years. To have the opportunity to work with professional artists has been brilliant for everyone involved, enabled by the generous funding from Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund, coordinated by Kent Community Foundation.

“This jubilee project has inspired us to try new activities and connect with enormous creativity, as well as giving a unique moment to enable people to be seen and recognised as the incredible individuals they are.”