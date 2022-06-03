Ramsgate Arts reception pupils enjoy trip to Rare Breeds Centre

Enjoying the world of nature is an important part of the learning adventure for children in their first year at Ramsgate Arts Primary.

The Reception group girls and boys are discovering fascinating facts about the life cycle in their Ready Steady Grow topic.

To help reinforce their learning they left the classroom and enjoyed an informative trip to the acclaimed Rare Breeds Centre at Highlands Farm near Ashford.

A fun programme of activities saw girls and boys immersed in a variety of experiences.

These included a bug hunt workshop where they explore habitats in search of minibeasts, looked under logs and identified their sightings using a worksheet. They also investigated life around the farm’s pond where they dipped the water using nets and examined their catches using magnifying glasses.

Pupils also discussed the life cycle of animals and their young and how they change over time as they reach adulthood.

A big favourite was meeting some of the centre’s animals at the petting barn including baby goats, calves and rabbits where they found out how they are cared for and what they eat.

The young explorers also visited the farm’s eco garden to see what plants are being cultivated and how they grow. They discussed the different parts of plants and which are safe for humans to eat.

Sophie Spurrier, Head of Early Years Foundation Studies at RAPS, said the visit was an important opportunity for the children. She said: “Real life learning in topics like this is invaluable. They had the chance to see how the rare breeds centre works, met lots of different creatures, found out about their habits and how their lives evolve.

“It supports what they have already learnt and expands their knowledge base. The knowledge they have gained is already informing the way they are working through the rest of the topic.”

The Rare Breeds Centre is at Highlands Farm, Woodchurch, Ashford. Find out more online at www.rarebreeds.org.uk