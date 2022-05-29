Photos and video: The Red Arrows over Thanet

Some lucky residents managed to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows as they made their way over the coast today (May 27),

The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.

The team was formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial teams that had been sponsored by RAF commands.

The team had been in the City of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage and flew back to the base at RAF Scampton today, passing over Thanet at 11.18am.

RAF Scampton is due to close later this year and the Red Arrows will relocate to RAF Waddington.

Isle residents Joe Aust and Steven Collis managed to catch the Red Arrows in action over Joss Bay and Broadstairs resident Danielle Anderson caught the action on video.