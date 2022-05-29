Free ‘Go Eco’ workshops on offer with Monkton Nature Reserve

Monkton Nature Reserve is running free workshops looking at the benefits of nature and how to protect the environment.

The ‘Go Eco Show,’ workshop, which is supported by Cummins, is being delivered to organisations and community groups across Thanet this summer.

With the environment at its forefront, the ‘Go Eco Show’ presents a range of portable, environmental education resources for all ages, packed full of activities and artifacts, information and challenges, objectives, and takeaway tips.

Tailored to the needs of the organisation, the workshop can last lasting anything from 90 minutes to 3 hours, (with refreshments provided, if required).

The workshop has four themes:

Nature in Our Neighbourhood: A focus on Monkton Nature Reserve and local, natural history

Reduce Reuse Recycle: How long does a rubber take to decompose? Can you recycle a lightbulb?

Clean Energy Now: Renewable energy and resources

Biodiversity in the Balance: What is biodiversity? Why is it important? How can we promote it?

Anna Nicholls, Education and Community Outreach Officer at the reserve, said: “Following the restrictions of the pandemic there has been a renewed emphasis on the benefits nature brings to our lives, with a strengthened focus on the importance of conservation, the environment and sustainability.

“At Monkton Nature Reserve we hope the Go Eco Show will entertain and support local communities and organisations to care about the environment.”

To book the ‘Go Eco Show’ for your community group, or for further information, please contact: education@monkton-reserve.org