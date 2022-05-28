Tribute to much-loved Westgate man who has died following fall incident

Tribute has been paid to a Westgate man who died after falling from a building in the town.

Resident and Westgate United Services Club employee Eric Town fell on Tuesday (May 24).

Kent Police was called to St Mildred’s Road at around 9am.

Officers attended the scene with the South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue and the air ambulance.

Eric was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London but sadly died from his injuries.

A tribute posted by the club says: “Eric was a much-loved member of our club and a valued employee for many years. He will be sadly missed by all.

“Our hearts are with his family.”

Wife Irene said the family is heartbroken.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.