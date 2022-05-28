Trains unable to run from Ramsgate to Canterbury West due to trespasser on line

Trains are currently unable to run between Ramsgate and Canterbury West due to a trespasser on the line at Sturry.

Southeastern says the trespass incident means all lines are currently blocked between Ramsgate and Canterbury West and trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 2pm.

Southeastern say: “We have received reports of a trespasser on the line at Sturry.

“Network Rail response staff are on site and BTP are on route, power to the track has been switched off so response teams can safely apprehend the trespasser.”

UPDATE: Continued delays as police deal with an incident at Canterbury West due to reports of a passenger disturbance on a train.Train services through this station will be delayed or cancelled.