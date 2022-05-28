Chalk Up fun at Margate Caves this half term

This Half Term, join Jubilee celebrations at Margate Caves by chalking up the achievements of the last 70 years.

Artist and printmaker Dawn Cole and the Caves team will be celebrating achievements big and small – from the Queen’s 70 years on the throne to those personal mini wins that get you through the day. Chalk up your personal achievements while ﬁnding out more about local accomplishments and history.

There will be templates available from the Caves to create your own Chalk Up poster to display in your window, or on your fridge – and share your achievement on #chalkupmargate. Submissions will be shared through the Margate Caves accounts too – look out for your Chalk Up shout out!

Every day the team and visitors will be chalking up what makes you proud on the Cave’s chalkboard, there will also be a Chalk Up trail celebrating the last 70 years in Margate plus three free workshops on Monday 30 May, Wednesday 1 June and Friday 3 June, 10.30am to 4.30pm, with Dawn Cole. All materials will be supplied, and there’s no need to book.

Monday 30 May – Create your own Chalk Up board

Design and decorate your very own Chalk Up board to take home and celebrate your achievements every day. Use it to chalk up the smallest win to the biggest gain and display your achievements with pride.

Wednesday 1 June – Design and make a Chalk Up poster

Design, print, paint, draw your very own Chalk Up poster to display in your window so that everyone can join you in celebrating your achievement.

Friday 3 June – Badge making

Design and make your own badge so that you can wear your achievement with pride!

The activities have been supported by the Kent County Council’s Local Members Grant Scheme and Cllr Barry Lewis

For more details see Margate Caves at www.margatecaves.co.uk/whats-on