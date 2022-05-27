Gym Group trainer’s 12 hours on treadmill in aid of National Deaf Children’s Society

Gym trainer Dan Grech, from Minster, ran for an epic 12 hours on a treadmill in aid of the National Deaf Children’s Society this month.

The 26-year-old covered over 70km and ran around 65,000 steps during his challenge, which took place at The Gym Group in Westwood, where he works as a personal trainer.

To make it even more challenging, his supporters were given the opportunity to pick out comical costumes for him to wear for 30-minute stretches, in return for donations. Dan had to run dressed up as a chicken, an elf and a love heart at various stages.

He was well supported on the day by his partner Tasha, 26, who is also a personal trainer at the gym, alongside friends and gym members, who cheered him on and kept him supplied with drinks and snacks.

Dan has raised £825 so far towards his fundraising target of £2,000 for the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children.

He was inspired to support the charity because Tasha’s father and other members of her family are deaf. Dan and Tasha also plan to run the London Marathon for the charity in October.

Dan said: “The run was more mentally challenging than I first expected, but great practice for the London Marathon. Everyone who came into the gym wished me good luck and urged me on, which helped so much. At the end the whole gym gave me a round of applause.

“It was great to have my parents there to support me in the final hour, as well as Tasha’s family, who loved seeing me wearing the giant heart costume. Thank you to everyone who donated, as well as those who made me smile on the day and kept me going.”

Melissa Jones, who supports fundraisers for the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Dan for taking on such a unique challenge for us. It was a truly fantastic feat and we’re so proud of you.

“The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families. The efforts of selfless fundraisers like Dan will help us to keep on doing our vital work, now and into the future.”

Support Dan at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dan-grech2022

The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to creating a world without barriers for deaf children and their families. Find out more at www.ndcs.org.uk