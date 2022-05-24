Ramsgate Arts Primary pupils enjoy animal magic at Wingham

A mini adventure has led young explorers from Ramsgate Arts Primary to experience the amazing world of wildlife at first hand.

The group of five and six year olds from Year 1 were able to investigate a varied range of animals safely yet at close quarters at Wingham Wildlife Park near Canterbury.

The girls and boys saw creatures including lions, tigers, chimpanzees, penguins and meerkats and were keen to find out more about their daily lives.

The visit was part of their ongoing topic Animals and Us which includes learning about different animal groups and what they like to eat.

Year 1 teacher Jessica Barnes explained: “Our trip to Wingham was a great opportunity for the children to see lots of different animals first hand.

“They were keen to look out for what food they were eating and to know the name of the animal. The children also enjoyed reading the information signs for the different animals to learn more about them and expand their knowledge.

“We have also been learning about insects and have recently enjoyed a bug hunt in our school grounds. So the park’s bug garden with huge model insects was a perfect way to reinforce what they had discovered at school.”

The group also journeyed back to prehistoric times at the dinosaur zoo where the saw a whole range of creatures including velociraptor, triceratops, stegosaurus and diplodocus.

Mrs Barnes added: “Visiting the wildlife park gives an extra dimension to this topic. It creates added enthusiasm for the work we are covering – there was a real sense of awe and wonder from our children.”

Wingham Wildlife Park covers an area of 26 acres and features hundreds of species covering fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and birds. Find out more online at www.winghamwildlifepark.co.uk.