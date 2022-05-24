Cliftonville Voices oral history project celebrating area’s rich history and diversity

A project bringing together the voices of Cliftonville’s past, present and future has been launched and volunteers are needed.

Cliftonville Voices will culminate in a permanent exhibition.

Northdown Road in Cliftonville is arguably one of the most diverse and interesting streets in Thanet.

Once Margate’s most affluent thoroughfare, Northdown Road is again bustling with shops, cafés and galleries that reflect the area’s rich cultural demographic.

To celebrate and reflect the history and diversity of the area, Cliftonville Cultural Space has commissioned Cliftonville Voices, an oral history project.

Cliftonville Voices project is looking for oral historians – volunteers who have a passion for local history and would like to help tell the story of Cliftonville. They will be asked to interview people from across the local community about their memories and experiences of living in the area – whether they have lived there all their lives or are more recent arrivals.

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Colyer Fergusson Charitable Trust, the project will take place over the next few months, resulting in an exhibition at the former Margate Synagogue on the corner of Albion and Godwin Roads, at Margate Museum and an online resource.

If you are new to gathering oral history stories, don’t worry, no previous experience is necessary – beginners are welcome.

Full training will be provided by University of Kent oral historian Dr David Nettleingham.

Visit www.cliftonvillevoices.com for more details, contact katie@cliftonvilleculturalspace.com or message Cliftonville Voices’ Facebook page.