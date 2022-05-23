Three films for Margate FC outdoor cinema

This weekend Margate FC will host its largest outdoor cinema event to date, throwing open the doors at Hartsdown Park for three nights for people to enjoy films in the open air.

Run by Adventure Cinema UK, the schedule for Margate FC is:

Friday 27th May, 9:30pm – Mamma Mia (PG) – 50 Years of Abba

Saturday 28th May, – 8:55pm – Encanto (PG)

Sunday 29th May, 9:30pm – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15)

Under 12s £9.50, adults £14.50. Encanto VIP £20.50 (others sold out)

To book your tickets to any of the above films, please click here.

Doors open at 8pm each night.