Dreamland gets set to reopen park for weekends and school holidays

Dreamland is getting set to reopen its park for the May half term.

The site will be open for school holidays and weekends from next Sunday (May 29).

Rides on offer will include the Waltzer, Whirl Around and Gallopers, alongside last year’s addition – The Ghost Train.

The Dodgem Track with its superfast cars makes a return, alongside Chair-O-Plane and Hurricane Jets, whilst younger riders can enjoy The Austin Cars and Double Decker.

New for 2022 will be the restored vintage Funny Mirrors. The Helter Skelter will also be open.

There will also be new interactive installations, created by local artists and the Roller Disco and retro arcade will also reopen.

The other rides on site are the Scenic Railway,Beehive Coaster, Big Wheel, Tina Turner’s Head and Gallopers.

Rides no longer on offer include the Dreamcatcher, Jumping Star, Pendulum, Air Race, Up Up and Away, Soaring Seagulls and Pinball X

The park is free to enter and rides are operated on a pay-per-ride basis.

Food on offer this year comes from street traders including Rad Burger, Ocean’s Fish N Fries Seafood Bar and pizza from Ò Vesú.

The Roller Café will be serving dishes courtesy of the team at Fond Coffee and the Cinque Ports will be open with the folks from International Wrap Artists at the helm.