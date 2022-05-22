Sign up for this year’s Thanet 5K Colour Run at Palm Bay 

With an explosion of colour, the family-friendly 5k colourful colour run event comes to Palm Bay Green (Palm Bay Avenue) in October.

Each year this popular event brings fun and laughter to fundraising for Pilgrims Hospices, and awareness of how important it is to support the local charity in its continued end-of-life care within the community.

So far, more than £178,000 has been raised since it was established in 2016; this year Pilgrims would love to achieve the magical £200,000 with your help.

Karen Kenward, Pilgrims Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We absolutely love this event, watching participants having so much fun while raising important funds for us, it just so uplifting.

“We have a wide variety of people who take part, so don’t be put off if you are not a runner, come and jog, walk or dance your way along our clifftop route. We just want you to have the best time, while knowing you are doing something really special for people who need our help the most.

“Some of our regular Colour Run participants are already registered, so please do come and join them, you can get the best price for entering if you register early. Help us to achieve our goal of 1,000 participants.”

Everyone who registers will get a white t-shirt to blast some colour on, some funky sunglasses and a paint sachet to start the experience with a colour explosion. The colour stations along the route will fill the air with clouds of brightly coloured powder, you will most certainly be multi-coloured when you return to receive a finisher’s medal.

Karen added: “The event takes place on Sunday 2nd October but please register early and take advantage of our early bird entry. Ages 12 and over – £18, ages 11 and under – £12. Your registration fee and any fundraising you do will be making a huge difference for the people of east Kent who need our support now and in to the future.”

You can find out more or register to take part here https://www.pilgrimshospices.org/event/thanet-5k-colour-run-2022/ or contact Karen by email on karen.kenward@pilgrimshospices.org or call her on 01843 233 934, she will be delighted to speak to you.

Care is provided from three hospice sites in Ashford, Canterbury and Thanet as well as in patients’ own homes. To offer these services to patients and their families the charity must raise £11 million each year from the generous local community.