The Malle Beach Mile race underway on Margate Main Sands

The Malle Mile Beach Race is underway in Margate today (May 21) with more races lined up for tomorrow.

The annual event involves more than 200 custom and vintage bikes taking part in a series of races.

The event is again raising money for ‘Two Wheels For Life’ and their partner ’Riders For Health’.

For 30 years the charity has trained local health care professionals to use motorcycles to reach the remotest parts of Africa where other vehicles simply cannot reach, bringing medicine, doctors and the modern digitisation of medical paper based-systems.

To date they have reached and supported over 12 million people. Learn more about their work at: www.twowheelsforlife.org

The event includes sprints, Motopolo and after parties.

Environmental concerns have been raised by the owners of Margate’s Crab Museum in the Old Town about the effects on micro-organisms that live in the sand.

They said: “We like being loud and obnoxious as much as the next person, but prefer it when it doesn’t damage a fragile local ecosystem. Margate beach might look like empty sand, but it’s full of living, sensitive organisms that don’t much like fumes pumped over them for the merriment of humans. Hundreds of these creatures can be found in a single petri-dish when examined under a microscope. It is animals like these that form the basis of all ecosystems on Earth and they deserve respect.

“Public land is for everyone, and it’s disheartening to see this kind of enthusiasm for activities so closely linked to the climate crisis. In the year 2022 CE, we should be promoting greener modes of transport, rather than fetishising obsolete machines.

“We accept that the event will bring an amount of money into the local economy, but so would fracking underneath Monkton Nature Reserve or selling Dreamland to Russian oligarchs. If everything has a price, what are we valuing over the local ecosystem?

“Malle’s partners may offer tokenistic moral get-out-of-jail-free cards, but we are fast heading towards a carbon-free future, where these events will be organised by historical re-enactors. Until then, let’s keep racing events on racetracks, and not in living, breathing biomes.”

Malle organisers say they have worked with Thanet council on an environmental plan.

In a statement on the Malle London website it says: “We have been working with Thanet council over the last year to create an environmental plan that ensures The Mile Beach Race leaves the beach in a better condition than when we arrived and leaves only footprints in the sand.

“Like The Malle Mile Festival the entire event is plastic free. Before and after the race the entirety of Margate Sands is being combed by our dedicated Marshall team, removing any debris and rubbish from the beach and recycling it safely.

“There will be many electric motorcycles in the beach race and more each year no doubt, but the majority of entries are vintage race bikes powered by engines. We’ve set up several initiatives to keep the beach environment pristine. We have a pre/post race washing station for all race motorcycles to remove any oil before and any sand after. Our environmental Malle Marshals will also be on hand to watch out for any drops of oil on the beach and they’re equipped to dispose safely of any sand that may be affected throughout the day.

“For all Malle events, including The Malle Mile, The Mile Beach Race and The Malle Rallies, we are working with ‘The International Tree Foundation’ to plant a tree for every rider who enters the race – with an aim to plant a minimum of 5000 trees in 2022 – off setting and locking away carbon and protecting the global environment.

“Started in 1924 – learn more about their stellar work in the UK and Africa here: www.internationaltreefoundation.org”

SATURDAY 21ST MAY – (remaining events)

LOW TIDE AT 10.30AM AND HIGH TIDE AT 4.50PM

18:00 PM : THE BEACH RACE PARTY THE SUN DECK

19:00 PM : DJ DESTRUCTION

20:00 PM : LONGY & THE GOSPEL TRASH LIVE ON STAGE

21:00 PM : BROKEN HANDS LIVE ON STAGE

10PM-2AM : THE OFFICIAL BEACH RACE AFTER-PARTY AT THE LOVE CAFE WITH DJ DESTRUCTION!

SUNDAY 22ND MAY

LOW TIDE AT 11.30AM AND HIGH TIDE AT 5.50PM

09:00 AM : THE DGR

MEET AT THE MARGATE LIGHTHOUSE FOR THE MARGATE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN’S RIDE, DEPARTING AT 9.30 & RETURNING TO THE SUNDECK BY 10.30AM

10:00 AM : THE BEACH SPRINT RACE

ALL RACE CLASSES RACING IN ORDER ALL MORNING

12:00 PM : THE MALLE100 BEACH RACE

ONCE RIDERS HAVE COMPLETED THE SPRINT RACE, PLEASE ENTER THE MALLE100

13:00 PM : MOTOPOLO

BEACH TOURNAMENT – FINAL

14:00 PM : THE BEACH RACE DERBY

KNOCKOUT FINALE

17:00 PM : THE PODIUM AWARDS

18:00 PM : AFTER PARTY

THE BEACH RACE PODIUM AWARDS AFTER PARTY AT THE SUN DECK