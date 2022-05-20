23 things to see and do in Thanet (May 21-22)

Saturday, May 21

Margate Mod Alldayer (Free Entry)

Olby’s Soul Cafe & Music Rooms, 2pm to 2am

A free Mod Alldayer with DJ’s Rob Bailey, Richard Lewellyn, Stella Young & Charles Whitehouse.

Food served all day book a table here https://olbyscreativehub.co.uk

The Wooden Box Gallery, 92 High Street, Ramsgate.

New show with Lisa McGuinness and Kristian Baughurst. Multi layered, fashion illustration experimental film fusion.

Lisa and Kristian’s ‘meet the artist/eat monster munch in public’ is Saturday 5pm- 8pm

Drop Bass Not Bombs

Ramsgate Music Hall, 13 Turner Street, 9pm-2am

A free Drum and Bass fundraiser in aid of the current refugee crisis.

This is a coalition of 5 DnB brands ,12 artists 2

Donations on the door!

Bring your ID

Mini Medics Course for Kids

Sands Hotel Margate, 10am-12.30pm

In-house First Aid Trainer James (informally Jim Jam) will be hosting a Mini Medics course aimed at children between the ages of 7-12.

The course will cover the following:

What is First Aid?

First Aid kits

Recovery position

Resuscitation (CPR)

Wounds and bleeding

Choking

Asthma

There will be plenty of opportunity to have a go at applying bandages, practice CPR on Annie the Manikin and put each other in the recovery position!

Students will be given a course pack each, a mini first aid kit and an optional test at the end. Refreshments will be provided.

Tickets are £20 per child.

Matthew Alexander Spring Show

Opens May 21

Gallery open Tuesday – Friday 10am to 3pm and Saturdays 11am to 5pm

Matthew Alexander, landscape painter, displays his work at Alexander’s Gallery, Barn Studio, Canterbury Road, Ramsgate

Bounce Beyond

Two hour Bounce and Bootcamp fundraiser in aid of the EKH Charity this Saturday at 11:15am, taking place at Drapers Mill School Margate.

1st hour will consist of 2 x 25-minute bounce sessions lead by Karen and Ray

2nd Hour is an outdoor bootcamp – HIIT style bodyweight exercises including use of boxing pads and gloves.

Tickets are £5 each and are limited due to the amount of equipment available.

Please book here: www.bounce-beyond.co.uk/classes

Donations on the day also please!

Pie Factory Gallery, An Allegory of Light and Place exhibition of works by Sian Morgan and Natasha Hill

Broad Street, Margate, Running now until 25 May, 10am to 5pm daily

An exhibition in two halves the ‘light’ is represented by portraits and street photography and the ‘place’ by beautifully painted illustrations of local landmarks.

Local artist, Sian Morgan, took inspiration from the places she saw during her daily walks during lockdown. These places were a great source of comfort to her, they represent her journey from childhood to present-day. This body of work denotes what it is to be steadfast in times of great struggle.

Through a series of portraits and street photography, photographic artist, Natasha Hill, depicts the silent heroes, the everyday people, and how they grappled with their reduced liberty during lockdown.

Additionally, guest poet Becky Holiday, will be joining the exhibition and reading her work on Sunday 22nd May.

‘Wonder Realms’ Now until 31st May at New Kent art gallery, 49a Albion Street, Broadstairs

Anne-Marie Rymill is a Margate-based Fine Artist whose symbolic paintings are focused on notions of spiritual and metaphysical journeying and storytelling.

Anne-Marie will be hosting a meet and greet at the gallery this Saturday 2-4pm.

Why not pop in for a drink and a chat with the artist, whilst admiring these beautiful paintings.

Discovery Planet and AiR workshops

Discovery Planet and Arts in Ramsgate (AiR) are collaborating to bring art and science together and create a learning space on Ramsgate High Street.

Discovery Planet will be offering residents the chance to explore how different technologies are used to investigate the stars and planets of outer space in their HQ at number 47; and Arts in Ramsgate, based in a unit directly opposite, will be working with artist Melanie King to explore our own planet through an unusual lens by harnessing the sun’s rays and using a camera obscura.

This will be one of the first chances for people to visit AiR’s new venue at number 46, from which they will be delivering a rich programme of art, craft, music, and wellbeing community sessions over the coming years.

Discovery Planet’s ‘Mega Zooming’ workshops, members of the public do not need to reserve a place and can simply turn up for the workshops which start on the hour, every hour, from 10am to 3pm, which is when the last one starts.

Attendance is free of charge. Following the same format, AiR are offering drop-in workshops on Saturday, May 21, when people can drop in on the hour, every hour, from 11am. Their workshops are also free.

Honeyglaze performing live at Elsewhere

The Centre, Margate. Doors open at 7pm

Honeyglaze are South London based, haiku-loving trio comprised of vocalist and guitarist Anouska Sokolow, bassist Tim Curtis, and Yuri Shibuichi on drums.

Presented by Art’s Cool, 16+ event

General Admission: £9 Book now

Hold Creative Spaces Art Sale

May 21-22, 11am to 5pm

Showcasing 14 artists under one roof

Hold Creative Spaces, Penstone House, Albert Street, Ramsgate…

Mods Mayday

May 21-22, Dreamland, 6pm to midnight

Live bands, DJs and visuals. Kenney Jones, Secret Affair, Purple Hearts II, The Truth, The Chords UK, Squire + more

Hall By The Sea (Indoor Event Space)

This is a 18+ event (ID required)

Buy Tickets

Margate Maritime Walk

May 21, Walk starts at 2pm from Droit House. Stone Pier, Margate

Robin Colyer will be leading a local history walks on behalf of Margate Civic Society looking at the buildings and history of the streets around the harbour area, the seafront and High Street.

There is no charge for the walks which last approximately an hour and a half but donations are welcome to the Margate Civic Society.

For further details please phone 07878 537448

Broadstairs Bandstand

Mixed Emotions playing from 2:30pm-4pm

Ukraine fundraiser

Quex Barn is hosting a free day of live music, arts, crafts and other entertainment in aid of the Ukraine Appeal.

The fun starts at 11am with live music and a family-friendly experience, complete with Ukrainian arts and crafts, raffle, tombola and activities for children.

There will be a range of attractions provided by Quex supporters – accompanied by live music from Beggars Belief, Miscellany, Nick Foreman, the Thanet Community Gospel Choir , Polska Bracia and Steve Gifford. All will be ably assisted by long-time Friends of Quex quizmaster Gary Skelton, who is DJ and MC for the day. The Kent Fire Service team’s ‘big red engine’ will also be making an appearance.

And after all of that, guitarist and vocalist Andy Mack is performing from 8pm to 10pm.

Tickets for his gig are priced at £10 each and can be ordered, reserved and/or collected from Quex Barn. Call them on 01843 846103.

The day event, from 11am to 5pm, is free. The Andy Mack gig runs from 8pm-10pm.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Ramsgate Operatic Society is performing the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Chatham and Clarendon Grammar School.

May 21 at 1:30pm and 7pm and May 22 at 1.30pm at Chatham and Clarendon School Theatre. Tickets are on sale £15 adults £10 children at www.ticketsource.co.uk/–society

Palace Cinema Broadstairs

Benediction 12A

Terence Davies (Distant Voices Still Lives, House of Mirth) brilliantly explores the life of WW1 war poet Siegfried Sassoon, his complicated life with Wilfried Owen and Ivor Novello while depicting a national culture in flux as the Great War sweeps Europe.

Saturday 21 May 7.30pm

Sunday 22 May 4pm

Also weekday shows

Happening 15

Winner, Venice Golden Lion, BAFTA nominated. France, 1963, Anne, a bright young student with a promising future ahead falls pregnant. Risking social ostracisation and the threat of prison, Anne resolves to act to save her future.

Saturday 21 May 4pm

Sunday 22 May 7pm

Also weekday shows

Book at https://thepalacecinema.co.uk/

Sunday, May 22

Thanet Disabled Riding Centre walk

Callis Court Road, Broadstairs, noon to 4pm

A lovely family 5 mile walk, route provided on the day with a lovely walk round Thanet! Sponsor forms at the yard with refreshments to end with back at the centre.

Marvel & DC Comic-Con

Life-size Hulk, Titan the Robot, special guests and more at Quex Park, Birchington (please check for ticket availability)

11am – 5pm (10am for early entrance tickets)

Cosplay, Comic artists, Vendors, props, gaming, music, food, bar & much more!

Expect a Guardians of The Galaxy themed stage with Starlord DJ playing Mixtape 1 & 2. Titan the Robot will be performing

A huge marquee featuring life-size statues of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Hulk, Batman, Superman and more, loads of replica Marvel & DC props and guests from the world of Marvel & DC.

This event is organised by Gerald McCarthy and Scott Turner, who were the team behind the successful Sci-fi By The Sea and Game of Thrones events as well as Monster Slam.

This event is not endorsed or affiliated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Comic Books Company or any of their relative parent and/or subsidiary companies.

Tickets range in price with adult general admission at £15.95 plus booking fee and £11.95 general admission for youngsters aged 6-16. Children 5 and under get in free. Book now

Off Lead Cockapoo Party

Sands Hotel, Margate, 11am

This is an off-lead event taking place in the Terrace Suite. Your crazy cockapoos will be free to run around, socialise and play with each other in a safe and enclosed environment.

This event is designed to give the cockapoo’s space to develop their confidence and social skills in a new environment. Humans can chat, gorge themselves on bacon sandwiches and cake whilst being entertained by the madness that will undoubtedly ensue!

Tickets are priced at £15 for one adult or £20 for two, & £5 per child (cockapoo’s come for free!). Tickets are limited to 20 dogs and will be available on a first come first serve basis.

They will include pupcakes & personalised biscuits for your dog, and a breakfast buffet (and cake!) with unlimited tea & coffee for the humans!

To book or simply enquire please contact the events team at events@sandshotelmargate.co.uk

The Oval Bandstand – Summer Sundays

Free outdoor concert at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville

Doors/Bar 1pm-5pm, Concert 2pm-4pm with Lew Lewis and His All Star Trio

Broadstairs Bandstand

The Dukes of Swing 2.30pm-4pm

Margate Rotary Boot Fair

Time to sort out your unwanted goods and join us for the first Boot Fair of the Year

Palm Bay Recreation Ground CT9 3PP. Gate opens at 7am NO TRADE PLEASE Cars £8 Vans £12 Vans with trailers £12 Just turn up at 7am to secure a pitch.