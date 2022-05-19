Fire crews attend tipped up skip lorry in Kingsgate Avenue

Fire crews are currently at the scene after a skip lorry upended in Kingsgate Avenue this morning (May 19).

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.28 to reports a skip lorry had tipped into a vertical position in Kingsgate Avenue, Broadstairs.

“One fire engine is attendance, as well as the technical rescue unit.”

The road is closed while crews deal with the incident. The driver is unhurt.

A Kent Police spokesperson added: “Kent Police is attending Kingsgate Avenue in Broadstairs following a report that a lorry had tipped over.

“Officers were called to the scene at around 11.30am. Kent Fire and Rescue Service is also in attendance. No injuries have been reported.

“The road remains closed while recovery work is ongoing.”