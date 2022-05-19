Fire crews attend tipped up skip lorry in Kingsgate Avenue

Fire crews are currently at the scene after a skip lorry upended in Kingsgate Avenue this morning (May 19).
A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.28 to reports a skip lorry had tipped into a vertical position in Kingsgate Avenue, Broadstairs.
“One fire engine is attendance, as well as the technical rescue unit.”
The road is closed while crews deal with the incident. The driver is unhurt.
A Kent Police spokesperson added: “Kent Police is attending Kingsgate Avenue in Broadstairs following a report that a lorry had tipped over.
“Officers were called to the scene at around 11.30am. Kent Fire and Rescue Service is also in attendance. No injuries have been reported.
“The road remains closed while recovery work is ongoing.”
this is a new one , they must be a proper cowboy oufit to have done that ?
Must be skip content was to heavy for the lifting gear seen it before, wet soil or a lot of heavy hardcore will most likely be reason, contract paperwork will most likely say do not fill with soil only or above certain line, its all because of weight distribution and limitations, I would not expect the driver to be a cowboy in this case.
New ones on me: Cowboy Outfit and Contract Paperwork restricting amount of Hardcore and Soil limits. I have only seen “No Asbestos No Plaster Board and No Paint. Remind me never to use a skip when demolishing a building or when digging footings.
Accidents happen do not cast blame and accuse people before the facts are known.
Looking at the firm who’s truck is in the picture (and the biggest waste management company in Thanet) this is no cowboy outfit. Most likely who ever was responsible for loading the skip overloaded it causing the issue. Add to that with all the heavy rain we have had that might have added to the skips weight and this will happen.