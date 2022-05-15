Free daytime and ticketed evening events for Platinum Jubilee Festival in Broadstairs

A Platinum Jubilee Festival is coming to Viking Bay Parade and Victoria Gardens from Wednesday 1st to Sunday 5th June. Organised by Zoom Events, the free to enter event will feature a live music stage, bars, children’s entertainment, artisan marquee and stalls with delicious street foods and handmade groceries.

Music on stage in Victoria Gardens during the festival will feature bands from Kent and South East England including Phat Gandalf, Andy Mack and Rhythm Shack. Other bands, sponsored by the town council, will be performing as part of the schedule on the Bandstand opposite Victoria Gardens. On the Bandstand will be Abigail Cardwell, Eki, Sue, Caroline and Andy Wall Ensemble, Hyperactive and Charlie Don’t Surf. On the Saturday comedy magician Campbell Glazier will entertain families with a magic show from 1.45pm.

In addition to the free to enter daytime festivities there will be three intimate evening events in the marquee which will require advance ticket bookings.

These will include two nights of stand-up comedy on the Thursday and Friday evenings plus music from internationally acclaimed artist Katie Bradley and the Dave Ferra Band on the Saturday. A limited number of tickets for evening events are available on the Zoom Events website.

‘We are delighted to be returning to Broadstairs seafront for this very special occasion’ said Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events. ‘We have a strong line up of free music and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy in an iconic British seaside location.”

Broadstairs Platinum Jubilee Festival will be open on Wednesday 1st – Friday 3rd June from 10am – 7pm, Saturday 4th June from 9am – 7pm and Sunday 5th June from 10am – 6pm.

For further information go to https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/broadstairs-platinum-jubilee-festival-2022/