Emergency crews called to ‘suspicious object’ in Margate but assessed as not ‘of concern’

A ‘suspicious object’ found on Margate seafront today (May 12) has been assessed as not being of concern and is thought to have been a CO2 canister.

Margate Coastguard, fire crews and police were called to Nayland end of the beach after a member of the public reported the object at around 5.30pm.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “Margate Coastguard Rescue Team were in attendance on Margate seafront earlier today along with Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue Service after a member of the public found a suspicious object.

“The object has now been assessed and has been confirmed not to be of concern.”

The object was reported as ‘making a hissing noise.” Fire crews were called to make sure it was not a suspicious chemical. Once on scene it was established that it was probably a CO2 canister.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a section of beach at Marine Terrace in Margate, after a member of the public reported finding a corroded cylinder making a hissing sound.

“Two fire engines attended and Kent Police set up a cordon for public safety. Firefighters and hazardous material officers assessed the cylinder, which had washed ashore, and it was deemed there was no risk to the public.”

Thanet council has been notified.